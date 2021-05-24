[WATCH] Malta reaches herd immunity, mask rule to be relaxed on July 1

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne addresses a press conference The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne addresses a press conference Posted by saħħa on Monday, May 24, 2021

Malta has reached herd immunity against COVID-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Monday.

While addressing a press conference, Fearne said that 70% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a result, transmission of the virus has lowered drastically.

Fearne also announced that as from July 1, masks will no longer need to be worn by vaccinated persons in outdoor spaces. Until then, they will remain mandatory in all spaces.

Proof of vaccination in this case will take the form of a vaccination certificate, which will be launched in the coming days.

However, only groups of two people will be able to remove their masks at the same time, with both persons having received the jab. Groups of three or four will have to wear their masks in outdoor spaces.

For those below the age of 16, the European Medicines Agency is expected to authorise a vaccine for this age group towards the end of this week.

Malta is currently using the four vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency – Pfizer-BioNtech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

Herd immunity is when a substantial proportion of a population is vaccinated thus lowering the overall amount of virus able to spread in the community.

The percentage of people who need to be immune in order to achieve herd immunity varies with each disease.

According to the World Health Organisation the proportion of the population that must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to induce herd immunity is not known. This is an area where research is ongoing.

However, the 70% coverage is being considered by European health authorities as a plausible target to start achieving a semblance of normality.

The press conference also comes after the Health Ministry held a meeting with the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association to discuss a reopening plan for the two sectors.

In the press conference, Fearne said that the Health Ministry will be focusing on these sectors from July onwards. Discussions will continue to be held with the relevant stakeholders.