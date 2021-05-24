COVID-19: Authorities fine over 720 people for not wearing a mask
Enforcement authorities fine 939 people for coronavirus regulation breaches
Authorities issued 724 fines to people not wearing a mask over the last week.
A total of 939 fines were issued.
The information was published on government administered Facebook page COVID-19 Malta.
128 people were found to be congregating in groups larger than four.
65 fines were also issued to people who broke household regulation, while 9 people broke quarantine rules.
11 establishments were also fined for breaking COVID-19 regulation. Two fines were issued for the organisation of mass events.
Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Monday that Malta reached its herd immunity targets, after 70% of the eligible population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday Malta registered just two new coronavirus infections, with active cases dropping down to 72.
READ ALSO | Two new infections as active cases drop to 72