'The real test is yet to come': Malta Chamber urges vigilance amid herd immunity reports

The Malta Chamber of Commerce welcomed the announcement that Malta is achieving herd immunity, but warned that the country is still far off from business as usual.

It said that many businesses are still in survival mode, but that the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRP) is crucial in building consumer confidence.

"While 23 EU member states have already drafted, consulted and submitted their RRP plans for approval by the EU, Malta has not yet submitted its plans," the Chamber said.

"The Malta Chamber believes that RRP is crucial for businesses to start planning on how to thrive instead of how to survive. No sector should be forgotten or left behind. Every job is important. Every sector is important."

It continued by emphasising that the real test will come over the next few weeks, when COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted and as Malta fully reopens its borders.

"In this context, the Malta Chamber urges for cautious optimism and to remain vigilant. As Malta reopens, authorities must strengthen their existing enforcement measures and implement stricter border controls," it said.

Earlier today, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that Malta has reached herd immunity, with 70% of the eligible population having received at least one jab against COVID-19.

In light of this, as from July 1 masks will no longer need to be worn by vaccinated persons in outdoor spaces.

READ ALSO: [WATCH] Malta reaches herd immunity, mask rule to be relaxed on July 1