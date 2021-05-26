Data protection czar investigating spy photo cache revealed in money laundering case

The Data Protection Commissioner is investigating a cache of 14,000 photos downloaded from a hidden camera in a ladies’ toilet as part of a money laundering case.

Ian Deguara has contacted Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech to obtain a copy of the photos that were extracted by a court expert from devices belonging to a man facing money laundering charges.

Deguara was asked to investigate the massive breach of privacy by independent candidate Arnold Cassola in the wake of court revelations on Monday.

When testifying in court in the compilation of evidence against Florinda Sultana and Albert Buttigieg, the court expert revealed that on electronic devices belonging to Buttigieg he found a cache of some 14,000 photos that appear to have been taken by a hidden camera in a female toilet.

Buttigieg, who ran the Capo Mulini restaurant, and Sultana, who operated the Porticello restaurant, are charged with using the legitimate business operations to launder illicit funds for the fuel smuggling network operated by former footballer Darren Debono.

Sultana is Debono’s step daughter and Buttigieg is a former high-ranking bank official.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cassola said that the Data Protection Commissioner informed him that he has filed an application with the magistrate hearing the money laundering case to verify whether the people in the photographs are identifiable.

The magistrate, who was visibly shocked by the expert’s findings, had asked the police to investigate the cache of photos.