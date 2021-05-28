menu

Għadira Bay to undergo €2 million regeneration

Regeneration project will see the reconstruction of pedestrian areas, the installation of CCTV cameras and new lavatories

karl_azzopardi
28 May 2021, 2:03pm
by Karl Azzopardi
An artist's impression of the revamp planned for Għadira Bay
Għadira Bay in Mellieħa will be getting a €2 million facelift with the reconstruction of pedestrian areas, new toilets, CCTV cameras and free wifi.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo announced the project on Friday.

The project will also enhance accessibility to the bay and the roundabouts along the stretch of road will be reconstructed, with the installation of fountains.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo (left) and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg announcing the €2 million investment
Bartolo said that the project will see a new approach to tourism infrastructure in the country.

“We have to change the approach we take to maintaining infrastructure in tourism areas and embrace a new mentality for our zones to be maintained and accessible all year round,” he said.

Borg said that he was happy to participate in making the Malta Tourism Authority’s vision a reality.

