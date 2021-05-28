Għadira Bay to undergo €2 million regeneration

Għadira Bay in Mellieħa will be getting a €2 million facelift with the reconstruction of pedestrian areas, new toilets, CCTV cameras and free wifi.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo announced the project on Friday.

The project will also enhance accessibility to the bay and the roundabouts along the stretch of road will be reconstructed, with the installation of fountains.

Bartolo said that the project will see a new approach to tourism infrastructure in the country.

“We have to change the approach we take to maintaining infrastructure in tourism areas and embrace a new mentality for our zones to be maintained and accessible all year round,” he said.

Borg said that he was happy to participate in making the Malta Tourism Authority’s vision a reality.