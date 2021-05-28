European medicines regulator authorises COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for use among 12 to 15 year olds

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorised the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 among children aged 12 to 15.

The agency's Human Medicines Committee approved the application today, for the extended use of the vaccine to lower age groups.

It is being recommended that the vaccine is administered as two injections in the muscles of the arm, at least three weeks apart.

EMA’s human medicines committee #CHMP has today approved an application to extend the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech #COVID19vaccine (Comirnaty) to include children aged 12 to 15. #EMAPresser — EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) May 28, 2021

The Pfizer vaccine was the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised for use in the European market, having received its authorisation on 21 December 2020.

The first consignment of the vaccine arrived in Malta on Boxing Day.

This will be the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised for use among children below 16 years of age. Health Minister Chris Fearne had announced that this age group will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in July.

He said that children of that age will not be able to register for the vaccine themselves since they require parental consent. Therefore, they will be receiving an invitation towards the end of June and beginning of July to get vaccinated.

READ ALSO: Malta will start vaccinating children aged 12 to 15 in July