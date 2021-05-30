Immunity for Melvin Theuma: Casinò di Venezia and two HSBC hold-ups

Melvin Theuma was intimately involved with a gang of criminals that carried out a series of high-profile robberies 11 years ago, including the Casino di Venezia hold-up.

Theuma appears to have played no part in the robberies themselves but MaltaToday understands that he may have sheltered the criminals in one of his properties after the incidents.

Last Sunday, this newspaper reported that Theuma’s pardon made reference to the 2010 HSBC headquarters heist.

However, according to the terms of the presidential pardon, Theuma was granted immunity for his involvement in the “aftermath” of the HSBC Balzan branch hold-up in November 2007 and the Casinò di Venezia hold-up at the Birgu waterfront in February 2010 apart from the HSBC headquarters heist in June 2010.

When he was granted the presidential pardon in November 2019, Theuma was granted immunity from prosecution in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder and other crimes.

Those other crimes include the organisation of illegal lotteries and money laundering for which he was being investigated at the time of his arrest.

Theuma’s involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder and illegal gambling are public knowledge as a result of court testimony in the compilation of evidence against the people connected to the journalist’s murder.

However, his involvement in the three high-profile hold-ups has never been revealed until now.

Theuma is believed to have put up one of his many properties as a safe house for the men involved in the three crimes.

In court, Theuma has explained how Tumas Group owner Yorgen Fenech asked him to get in touch with the Degiorgio brothers – Alfred and George – and arrange for them to get rid of Caruana Galizia.

Theuma has said in court that he met Alfred Degiorgio and agreed the price of €150,000 for the journalist’s elimination.

When Theuma was arrested in November 2019 he gave police a cache of recorded conversations between himself, Fenech and other people. The conversations happened after Caruana Galizia’s murder at a time when Theuma feared that he would end up being blamed for the murder.

Theuma’s evidence and his willingness to testify gave rise to the presidential pardon and the eventual arrest of Fenech a few days later.

Fenech is charged with masterminding the journalist’s assassination that took place on 16 October 2017.

The Degiorgio brothers and their associate Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, were eventually arrested in December 2017 and charged with carrying out the murder.

In February this year, Muscat admitted guilt and was granted a 15-year jail term after a plea bargain agreement. The case against the Degiorgio brothers is ongoing.

Muscat is awaiting trial for his involvement in the HSBC HQ heist, along with Darren Debono, known as it-Topo, and Fabio Psaila.

The trial against Muscat and Debono was last week put off indefinitely after the acts of the case were referred back to the inquiring magistrate because of new evidence that emerged. This evidence will be given by Theuma, who is expected to testify in the proceedings.

The HSBC Balzan branch hold-up in which €1 million were stolen and the Casino di Venezia heist from which criminals netted a reported €500,000, remain unsolved.

Lawyer David Gatt, who had been implicated as the mastermind of the daring hold-ups, was acquitted of all charges in 2017.

However, in a recent request for pardon, the Degiorgio brothers have indicated they are in a position to provide direct information about the involvement of an ex-minister and a sitting minister in the HSBC HQ heist. They have also claimed that the ex-minister was also a mastermind in the Caruana Galizia murder.

The sitting minister identified by the Degiorgios with the police is OPM Minister Carmelo Abela and police are actively investigating the claims.

Abela has denied any involvement in the crime or knowledge of the men charged with the hold-up. He has also started libel proceedings against Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi who was the first to out Abela’s name.

The request for pardon by the Degiorgio brothers was turned down by Cabinet last month in a meeting Abela recused himself from but the information they claim to have suggests they were part of the same ring involved in the heists.

IMMUNITY FROM PROSECUTION

Melvin Theuma has been given immunity from prosecution for his involvement in the aftermath of the following three daring heists apart from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder and involvement in illegal lotteries:

HSBC Balzan branch hold-up on 30 November 2007

Armed criminals broke into the building in Balzan’s main square, making off with €1 million that were being transferred to the branch ahead of Malta’s adoption of the euro on 1 January 2008.

Five hooded and armed individuals entered the branch at 12:40pm in a carefully planned hold-up that involved blocking off the main road leading into the square.

The case remains unresolved and nobody has ever been charged with the hold-up.

Casino di Venezia hold-up on 3 February 2010

At 7:15pm four hooded and armed men alighted from a Pajero and entered into the Casino di Venezia on the Birgu waterfront. One of the men stood guard in the reception area, while three made their way to the first hall where the slot machines and gaming tables were. A fifth hooded person was waiting in the Pajero.

CCTV footage from inside the casino, obtained by sister newspaper Illum in 2015 showed that the heist lasted 3 minutes 13 seconds. The robbers boarded the vehicle and drove to the end of the quay below Fort St Angelo. At that point, they dumped the car in the sea and made off with a speedboat. It is not excluded that a sixth person may have been at the helm of the boat.

The stolen sum was never disclosed but it is understood that the robbers made off with almost €500,000 in cash. The case remains unresolved.

HSBC main office hold-up on 30 June 2010

At 7:45pm, three armed criminals used electronic access cards to get to the control centre where they over-powered the security guard, an employee of Security Service Malta Ltd, and a police officer on duty. At the time, employees at the cash centre would be finalising the cash deposits for the day.

The hold-up failed when police on patrol noticed the waiting getaway car and gave chase. Eventually, the armed robbers walked back out and a shoot-out with police ensued.

Police arrested Daren Debono, known as it-Topo, Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, and Fabio Psaila after they sought medical treatment for Debono at a private clinic. Debono had been shot in the jaw during the shootout with the police.

All three are awaiting trial.