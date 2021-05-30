St Paul’s Bay bans public drinking in bid to curb drunken disorderliness

The Saint Paul’s Bay local council has introduced a new by-law banning the consumption of alcohol in public places.

Making the announcement on his personal Facebook page, deputy mayor Carlos Zarb said people caught breaking the law will be fined €70.

The by-law aims to curb drunken disorderliness in the locality. He said people who congregate to consume alcohol publicly do so for a number of hours, and the installation of stickers in the streets and commercial outlets will prevent this.

“I don’t want to hear any excuses,” he said.

The council is also working with the police to ensure that the new by-law is enforced by the authorities.

The by-law is similar to that in other localities like St Julian’s, Hamrun and Marsa, where the public consumption of alcohol has become a nuisance for residents.

Marsa also has a by-law preventing loitering in the streets. People caught breaking the law are fined €65.