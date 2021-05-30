Jason Micallef, Howard Keith Debono at loggerheads over Eurovision betting reports

Music producer Howard Keith Debono has accused Valletta Cultural Agency boss Jason Micallef of sowing division among the music industry.

“The only thing you know how to do Jason is divide and rule,” Howard Keith said.

The online exchange on Micallef’s Facebook page started after the Times of Malta reported that producer Anton Attard turned to gambling magnate Yorgen Fenech to inflate Eurovision betting odds ahead of the 2019 competition.

Singer Michela represented Malta in the competition after winning the X-factor, which was being produced by Attard.

Anton Attard had approached Fenech wanting to boost Michela’s odds with the book makers.

“How much do we need to get her high in the odds?” the producer asked Fenech. Contacted, Attard said spending was always in line with regulation.

“This means that during my tenure at PBS no public money was ever channelled in any way whatsoever for betting to enhance the winning chances of the Maltese song,” he said.

Last week an investigation was launched by the Public Broadcasting Services after part of this year’s Eurovision budget was spent to boost Destiny’s odds with the bookmakers.

Reacting to the report, Micallef took to his Facebook page to call out the practice.

“Take a look at who is managing the songs and singers which represent Malta year after year,” he said. “Look at how the illusion of us winning the competition is created.”

He also called out Howard Keith Debono for accusing him of being “jealous” of Anton Attard.

“Howard Keith you do not have an ounce of credibility with anyone,” Micallef said.

There is a long-standing feud between Anton Attard, who had been campaign manager for the Nationalist Party in 2008, and Micallef who was then Labour Party Secretary General.

Replying to the VCA boss in the comments section, Howard Keith Debono told Micallef to be “man enough” and admit having issues with Attard.

“I care about Maltese artists and music, and you knew this so much and respected my work so much, that you even awarded me for my recognition,” he said. “Then, something changed when X factor was launched.”

Debono said a number of irregularities were flagged in the organization of the V18 events, while also stating that ONE TV, who Micallef is chairman of, has racked up a large fine for refusing to pay PRS bills for the use of music.

“Pity as that was money you could have used better for ONE TV,” he said. “The only thing you know how to do Jason is divide and rule.”

He also called him out for announcing no events will be held during the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You want to talk about credibility of all people? You announced that events won’t happen this summer without any authorization,” he said.