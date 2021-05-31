[WATCH] Moviment Graffitti blocking Fortina's Balluta Bay works

Moviment Graffitti is at Balluta Bay blocking works from taking place after the NGO accused the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) of secretly changing the permit conditions for the Fortina Group's catamaran pontoon.

"Fortina wants to deny the public's enjoyment of the sea in order to increase its private profits," the NGO said on Facebook as it insisted that the change in permit conditions will allow the company to carry out works during the swimming season.

According to the NGO, Fortina started works on the project illegally last Saturday. However, instead of punishing the company, ERA rewarded Fortina's behaviour by continuing with the works in the summer.

Fortina's Captain Morgan insisted it has been operating in line with all its legal obligations and permits and under the watch of an environmental monitor. The company said works couldn't be carried out earlier in the month due to adverse weather conditions, the company said.

As stated by the original permit conditions, no works involving marine machinery could occur between the third week of May to the third week of October.

The NGO and Independent candidate Arnold Cassola filed a constitutional case regarding a ferry landing place permit in Balluta. They say it will change the bay’s nature to a commercial port.

Graffitti said the case challenged the authorities' refusal to suspend the permit while an appeal is still ongoing. This resulted in an unfair procedural advantage for the applicants and denied the appellants their right to have an effective remedy.

The Planning Authority's decision to approve the Fortina Group's ferry landing in Balluta Bay was appealed in March 2020 by a coalition of residents, NGOs, and the St Julian's Local Council.

