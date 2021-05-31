No demolition works to be permitted in tourism areas as from mid-June

As from mid-June, no demolition or excavation works will be permitted in tourism areas designated by the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA).

Any demolition and excavation works carried out in these areas between June 15 and September 30 can be reported to the Building and Construction Authority on 8004 9000 during office hours, or on 99637508 in Malta and 99098855 in Gozo after office hours.

This measure is taken as a means of mitigating the nuisance caused by construction sites for the local community and tourism industry.

Since the MTA is the competent authority when it comes to identifying the localities and streets where demolition cannot be carried out, the MTA maintains that it has a right to change or amend the list as necessary.

The public can suggest more streets to be added to the list for 22 by sending requests to the MTA either through their respective local council or by sending an email to [email protected]

The deadline for this is August 31.