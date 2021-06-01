Valletta-Gozo fast ferry service kicks off

A fast ferry service between Valletta and Mġarr in Gozo started operating from today with two competing companies offering a 45-minute trip for foot passengers.

The sector was liberalised earlier this year and Virtu Ferries Ltd and Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd stepped in to offer a scheduled service.

The service was formally inaugurated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Robert Abela, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg in the presence of two catamarans that will be used on the route.

The operators will make use of two fast ferry terminals constructed over the past few weeks situated in Grand Harbour in Valletta and Mġarr Harbour in Gozo.

Abela said government believed in providing the opportunity for the private sector to flourish in a level playing field.

He added the service linking Mġarr directly with the capital city, where multiple connectivity options existed with public transport, would reduce emissions and give Gozitans more time to enjoy with their families.