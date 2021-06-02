10 new coronavirus cases but positivity rate remains low

Malta has registered 10 new cases of COVID-19, which equate to a positivity rate of 0.4% when the number of swab tests are taken into account.

Four people have recovered, bringing the number of active cases to 76. No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Testing remained profuse with 2,275 swab tests carried out in the previous 24 hours.

The latest figures released by the Health Ministry show that 319,574 first dose vaccines were administered until Monday, while 218,321 people were fully vaccinated. The figures show that the number of fully-vaccinated individuals has surpassed the halfway mark of all those aged 16 and over.