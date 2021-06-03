Malta left off UK's travel green list for second time, as no new countries added

No new countries are expected to be added to the UK's green list of overseas destinations, the British press has reported.

The full list of countries in the traffic light system is expected to be announced later today.

Malta is currently on the amber list, meaning that travellers arriving back to the UK are required to quarantine for ten days and take a PCR test before day two or after day eight.

It is still possible that some countries will be removed from the green list. With reports, that there are expectations that there will be additions to the red list.

This paper had previously reported that travel industry bosses were urging the UK to include more countries to the green list based on infection rates and vaccine programmes.

According to experts, Malta and the Balearic Islands of Spain and the Greek islands of Kos, Rhodes, Santorini, and Zante were “prime candidates for inclusion.”

Assuming the three-week cycle is followed, the second review will be on 24 June, taking effect on 1 July.

