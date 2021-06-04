Caruana Galizia inquiry board concludes hearings: Yorgen Fenech messages submitted for scrutiny

The public inquiry into whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has finished hearing witnesses.

The board will now be working on its report after receiving its last piece of evidence this morning.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia presented the inquiry with two box files of phone records and messages from Yorgen Fenech’s phone, concerning individuals who testified before the board and held public office.

The exhibition of this evidence had been authorised by Magistrate Rachel Montebello on 31 May, she said.

Former judge Michael Mallia chairing the inquiry board, told the parties that the report will not be public – copies are to be given to the parties only - but its conclusions will be. The public will be notified when this phase of the inquiry is concluded.

The board also included chief justice emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

The Board of Inquiry, which was set up in December 2019 following pressure from the Council of Europe and civil society, has heard a vast spectrum of witnesses, ranging from former prime minister Joseph Muscat to activists, in its 19 months of operation.

State Advocate Chris Soler represented the State, while lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia assisted the Caruana Galizia family.