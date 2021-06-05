Nine new COVID-19 infections, 7 recoveries recorded in past 24 hours

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been detected over the past 24 hours and 7 recoveries recorded.

The number of active infection cases has gone down slightly to 76 on Saturday. This is the 16th consecutive day with less than 100 active cases.

2,764 swab tests were carried out on Friday.

A total of 419 people have died while infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Malta. The last COVID-19 related death was 11 days ago.

546,637 doses of the vaccine have been administered to date. 230,594 people are fully vaccinated.