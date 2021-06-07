Malta records no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in almost 11 months

Updated with figures published on saħħa at 12:35 pm

Malta has recorded no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in almost 11 months, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced early on Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the Deputy Prime Minister urged for caution, insisting people must remain “disciplined and responsible”.

“Today is the first day with zero cases since last summer,” he said.

The last time Malta registered no new cases was on the 25 July 2020. The country only had 12 active cases and nine deaths from the virus at the time.

The news comes as more restrictions were lifted on Monday, with bars, cinemas and theatres reopening following months of closure. Restaurants and snack bars can increase the number of people on each table from four to six.

Contact sports for over-17s will also be allowed to resume on Monday, while public gatherings increase from four to six persons.

On Monday, two new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 72.

Till yesterday, 553,814 vaccine doses were administered, of which 328,168 were second doses. 235,133 persons are fully vaccinated.

1,355 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, with the total number of swabs standing at 942,552.

Total cases stand at 30,571, while total recoveries number 30,080.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.