Audit finds Frontex failed its objectives of fighting illegal immigration and cross-border crime

The European Court of Auditors has concluded that border control agency, Frontex, has failed in its objectives in assisting countries to fight illegal immigration and cross-border crime.

After the Schengen Convention created a single area of movement without internal border checks, Frontex was tasked with surveillance and control of external borders to guarantee internal security and prevent potential threats.

In 2004 its original mandate was significantly extended, empowering the agency to facilitate European integrated border management at the EU’s external border, where Member States retain responsibility.

Three years later its powers where further enhanced to take on an operational role, which involved increase in resources. By 2027, operational staff will increase to 10,000 standing corps, and an average yearly budget of €900 million.

The audit covered the period from the end of 2016 until February 2020.

Auditors concluded the agency’s support in fighting illegal immigration was not “sufficiently effective.”

“We found that although a functional information exchange framework is in place to support the fight against illegal immigration, it did not function well enough to provide accurate, complete and up-to-date situational awareness of the EU’s external border,” the report read.

Furthermore, an adequate information exchange framework has not yet been established for cross-border crime. “This affects the capacity of Frontex and member states to monitor external borders and, if necessary, to respond quickly to any threats detected.”

Auditor said Frontex found it difficult to use national border control authorities’ reporting under the European border surveillance system, citing legal constraints on using located data for risk analysis purposes.

With regard to joint operations, the deployment of resources to prevent, detect and target cross-border crime is has not yet sufficiently developed in Frontex’s day-to-day activities. “As it lacks information on actual cost and performance, Frontex’s operational reporting fails to inform decision-makers adequately.”

The report flagged shortcomings in human resources planning in the risk analysis and vulnerability assessment units, and in communication between the units covered by the audit.

This, they said, represented “an important risk” for the effectiveness of the new operational role of the Agency.

The report recommended the improvement of information exchange frameworks, as well as the development of a ‘potential of the vulnerability’ assessment.

Improvements of Frontex’s operational response must also be carried out according to the audit.

Access the full report here: