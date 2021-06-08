Airport calls for electronic validation of COVID health documents to avoid delays

Malta International Airport has warned of delays to clear passengers unless COVID vaccine certificates and health documents required by the authorities are digitally validated.

The airport company has appealed to the government to activate “digital validation solutions”.

MIA has joined the Airports Council International that warned last week European airports could face chaos and pressure this summer with lengthy manual document verification processes.

“The use of technology in this regard would allow for quicker access to passenger data should contact tracing be required as well as contribute to a more seamless guest experience on arrival in Malta,” the MIA said, while thanking the Maltese health authorities for establishing the necessary safeguards for the restart of tourism.

Malta formally restarted the tourism sector on 1 June. So far, tourists arriving here from amber list countries cannot yet use their COVID certificate to gain entry but have to present a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before arrival into Malta.

Over the weekend, there was confusion in some airports over the 72-hour time window with some people taking it to mean 72 hours before departure, which is not the case.

In other instances, tourists were allowed to board with a rapid test rather than a PCR swab test. In these instances, arrivals were asked to carry out a PCR test in Malta at their own expense and forced into quarantine until the result was out.

The situation has prompted health professionals to call on the authorities to communicate the conditions for entry clearly to all operators in the travel industry.

Maltese and residents of Malta who have a valid vaccine certificate issued by the Maltese health authorities would be able to re-enter the country using the certificate.