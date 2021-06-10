Fate of controversial DB City Centre project in Pembroke will be sealed today

The Planning Authority will today decide whether to approve two 17-storey towers and a 12-storey hotel on the site of the former tourism school in Pembroke.

The project is proposed by the DB Group that acquired the ITS site in a controversial land deal approved in February 2017 under the aegis of former minister Konrad Mizzi.

Known as City Centre, the project is being recommended for approval by the case officer. The PA board can either confirm the recommendation and approve the project or postpone its decision to another sitting if a majority intend voting against.

The initial plans for a 38-storey tower and a 17-storey hotel were first approved in a controversial sitting in 2018 during which a planning board member was brought over to Malta in a private jet to vote.

The permit was revoked after the courts found that board member Matthew Pace, had a conflict of interest due to his involvement in a real estate company.

The developers reacted by presenting a separate application to excavate the site before a permit was even issued in a move, which drew the ire of the Local Councils Association.

This application was later withdrawn and the development was downscaled to 31 floors in new plans submitted last year, with developers claiming they had “listened and acted” to criticism of the project.

But in the face of unrelenting opposition and more objections, plans were changed again with the developers proposing two towers of 17 floors.

More than 17,000 objections have been submitted to the development in its various stages of the planning saga.

Environment NGOs led by Moviment Graffitti and the Swieqi and St Julians local councils reiterated their opposition to the project in a press conference on Monday.

Graffitti described the project as “one of the worse projects” to be ever proposed, insisting that it does not fit within a residential area like Pembroke.

The Labour-led Pembroke council welcomed some improvements in the project but in its final position reiterated its opposition to the latest plans deemed to be “disproportionate” to the residential area it is in.

Pembroke Mayor Dean Hili, who sits on the planning board as representative of the council, is expected to vote against the project.

Case officer report

The case officer has recommended approval of the project, welcoming the redevelopment of “a gated area into a landmark building to be used as a touristic, leisure, commercial and residential complex”.

According to the report the project conforms with the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development since the area forms part of an urban area on land designated as an entertainment priority zone in the North Harbours local plan.

The recommendation to approve the project by both the ERA and the case officer is based on the assumption that a 1.4km tunnel will be dug beneath a Natura 2000 site in Pembroke, the environmental impacts of which are yet to be assessed in a separate application presented by Infrastructure Malta.