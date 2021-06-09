€8 million grant will see Santa Venera welfare home transformed into a palliative care complex

An €8 million grant provided by government to Hospice Malta will see a Santa Venera welfare home transformed into a state-of-the-art palliative care home.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding between government and Hospice Malta, the Dar Qalb ta' Ġesu welfare home will be site of the St Michael Hospice Complex, offering a Day Therapy Unit and Outpatients clinic.

The building will house an Inpatients Unit made of up 16 rooms, through which Hospice Malta will offer new services to those in need of palliative care.

During a press conference announcing the project, Prime Minister Robert Abela remarked that the project will help alleviate some of the physical and emotional burden that palliative care brings with it.

"While our public health system offers he highest quality service, this project will change palliative care in our country as we know it today." he said.

Abela added that the National Development and Social Fund (NDSF) played a crucial role in bringing the project to life, as the €8 million grant is being financed through this fund.

On his part, Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat said that the cash investment provided by the NDSF will allow Hospice Malta to provide this service to the benefit of those in need of palliative care.

He added that the NDSF's aim is to contribute to projects of national importance and assist on projects that are of the highest public interest.

"Our work is carried out so that we can be of support where needed and for those who need it," Muscat said.

Hospice Malta Chairperson Bernardette Bonnici Kind maintained that the allocated fund will see the NGO's dream turned into a reality.

"We have received a highly generous and needed grant that will continue to help us carry out this ambitious project," she said.

Bonnici Kind together with Oriella De Giovanni signed the MoU on behalf of Hospice Malta, while Raymond Ellul signed on behalf of the NDSF.