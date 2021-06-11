[LIVE] Social events to reopen on 5 July with capacity capping and risk assessments

From July 5, several social and cultural events will be able to take place across Malta and Gozo, but only fully-vaccinated persons will be admitted into these events.

This will be facilitated through the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

This events will have to take place in enclosed areas with a controlled entrance. This applies for both indoor and outdoor events.

For now, only sit-down events will be permitted so as to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 preventive measures.

For every event, a risk assessment form will have to be filled out by the organisers. This form will be available on the Malta Tourism Authority's website as from next week.

In terms of capacity, these events will be limited to one person every four square metres. Fearne said that this number could increase over time depending on the COVID-19 situation.

However, these events will be subject to capping. From 5 July, the maximum capacity at any social or cultural event will be capped at 100 persons. If all goes well, Fearne said that this cap will increase to 150 on July 15, and eventually to 200 persons by August 2.

"We can't have a situation like Malta had last year where one event ruins everything," Fearne said.

Last month, Fearne announced that Cabinet has agreed to allow certain activities to restart, with the vaccine certificate being used to test-run the reopening.

He confirmed that discussions were underway with those involved in the arts and entertainment sector so that the sector can reopen in a reasonable manner.

Explaining the more technical aspects of the reopening, Charmaine Gauci emphasised that persons will need to have taken the full vaccine course before attending these events.

She said that in the future, more vaccine certificates will be recognised and in turn used as admission for these events.

For children who cannot take the vaccine because they are too young to do so, no vaccine certificate or PCR test will have to be provided so long as the parents attending events with them are fully vaccinated.

For those between 5 and 12 years old, if their parents are vaccinated and attending with them, those children will have to produce a PCR test.

With regards to pregnant women, a doctor's certificate will have to be presented confirming that they are pregnant, together with a negative PCR test.

All crew working behind-the-scenes at these events will also require a vaccination certificate, and organisers will have the right to deny entry to events if no vaccination certificate is presented.

Outside areas will have to ensure a 5-10 metre space surrounding the event space to avoid crowds congregating outside the venue.

Gauci said that no events will be permitted at residential properties, and organisers will not be able to rent a property and organise an event in that location.

She emphasised the importance of staggered entry, proper seating, and where applicable, a maximum of six persons at each table.

No breaks or intermissions will be permitted during the events, and all food and drink must be served at the table.

Masks will have to be worn at all times, and no smoking will be allowed during events.

Gauci also announced that she will no longer be carrying out the weekly COVID-19 bulletin. However, the public will still be able to contact the Public Health Superintendence by calling the office or sending an email, while journalists will be welcome to ask questions directly to the Superintendence.

More to follow