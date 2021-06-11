Police investigating secret toilet photos found on device of suspected money launderer

The police are investigating secret photos taken inside a female toilet that were discovered on devices of a suspected money launderer.

The cache containing thousands of photos was found by a court expert tasked with analysing equipment seized from Albert Buttigieg, who ran a restaurant that police believe was used to launder money from fuel smuggling.

Subsequent to the evidence being presented in court, Data Protection Commissioner Ian Deguara initiated an investigation into the breach of privacy following a complaint by independent candidate Arnold Cassola.

Deguara formally asked the magistrate hearing the case for access to the photos, however, this request was turned down.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech said the parties to the case both objected to the evidence being handed over to a third party. But she also informed Deguara that the evidence is also being investigated by the Police Commissioner.

In a statement on Friday, Cassola accused the magistrate and the police chief of joining forces to block Deguara from investigating the matter.

“It suits both the PN and the PL not to stir up a hornets' nest with an election coming up, once the contrabandeer Debono has operated both under the PN and PL administrations,” Cassola said, disregarding the fact that a police investigation is underway.