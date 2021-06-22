Mġarr works shut down public transport, Transport Malta offers shuttle service

Transport Malta is offering a shuttle service between Mosta, Żebbiegħ and Mġarr after roadworks around these three villages made it impossible for a public trasport service to be rendered.

“This service will be conducted by means of minivans which are identified by a sign. This service is being provided to the public free of charge by Transport Malta.”

The route from Tuesday between Mosta and Mġarr will be Mosta Square – Triq il-Kostituzzjoni – Triq Ta’ Żejfa – Triq il-Mosta – Triq Sir Temi Zammit – Triq Għajn Tuffieħa – Triq Sir Harry Luke – Triq Fisher – Triq iż-Żebbiegħ and back to Mosta.

During weekdays, the first trip starts at 5:22am from Triq Sir Temi Zammit in Żebbiegħ from the bus stop ‘Temi’. During the weekend, the first trip starts at 5:30am from the same bus stop in Żebbiegħ.

The frequency of this service during weekdays is every 30 minutes until 8:30am, every hour between 8:31am and 2:00pm, every 30 minutes between 2:00pm and 5:30pm and every hour until 9:00pm.

During the weekend and public holidays, the frequency of this service is hourly.

This service will stop and pick up passengers from every bus stop along the route. Passengers who wish to use this service from Mosta may catch the shuttle service from Mosta Square at bus stop Rotunda 4.

Route 44 shall divert through the following route: Triq l-Indipendenza – Triq il-Kbira – Triq San Pawl tal-Qliegħa – Triq Ta’ Żejfa – Vjal Millbrae in Mosta to Burmarrad, St. Paul’s Bay Bypass – Ballut – Manikata – Għajn Tuffieħa, and back through the same route.

Persons who would be proceeding to Mġarr need to make use of other routes that stop at bus stop Rotunda 4, such as routes 41 and 42 from Valletta.

The connection between Manikata, Għajn Tuffieħa and Mġarr will be maintained by means of route 101.