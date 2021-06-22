Former Torċa editor to replace Reno Bugeja as chairperson on media literacy board

Alexander Farrugia, a former editor of the GWU's Torċa newspaper, has been appointed Chairperson of the Media Literacy Development Board, replacing the current chairperson Reno Bugeja.

Farrugia spent fifteen years in journalism, seven of those spent as a news editor. Prior to this, he studied Philosophy and History at Masters level, and is now a visiting lecturer in Critical Theory at the University of Malta.

In a government statement, Minister Carmelo Abela thanked Reno Bugeja for his work over the past months, with Bugeja launching important discussions on the way forward on media literacy.

Abela went on to wish Farrugia good luck in this position.

The Media Literacy Development Board was set up late last year with the aim of helping citizens and children learn how to recognise real news from fake content.