D-Day for Malta: Decision on grey list to be taken today by FATF

Malta will learn whether it has been placed on the money laundering grey list today when 39 members of the Financial Action Task Force decide its fate.

The decision will be taken by consensus but Malta faces stiff resistance from the US, UK and Germany that want the island to be grey-listed.

A senior government source yesterday said the outcome of the FATF plenary meeting remained “a closed box” as lobbying efforts continued.

The wording of the recommendation FATF members would be asked to vote on was not made available to MaltaToday by the international organisation.

“The FATF is a technical body and its internal discussions are confidential. We cannot provide further information about discussions taking place this week,” the FATF replied.

When asked for the voting procedure, FATF referred this newspaper to the mandate granted in 2019 by the ministerial declaration.

The ministerial declaration states: “The plenary is the decision-making body of the FATF. Its decisions are taken by consensus.”

The organisation, which serves as a watchdog against money laundering and terrorist financing, is currently run by the German presidency.

The plenary is meeting virtually this week and will conclude on Friday. A decision on Malta is expected today afternoon.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has expressed disappointment that despite clearing the anti-money laundering Moneyval test last month, “some countries” were still pushing for Malta to be grey-listed.

A senior source within one of the island’s regulatory authorities said it was “unfortunate that the decision-making process had taken a political twist”. He insisted that Malta had implemented all the technical and legal recommendations made by Moneyval.

The sentiment was reflected by financial services practitioners. In a statement yesterday, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners (IFSP) said Malta made substantial progress over the past years to address concerns about the effectiveness of its anti-money laundering regime.

“The IFSP and its members expect that the demonstrable improvements made by the country will form the basis for any decisions taken by FATF as it deliberates whether to place Malta under increased monitoring (the grey list) or not,” the organisation said.

