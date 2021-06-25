Restaurants, bars to remain open until 2am from Monday • More COVID restrictions lifted

Restaurants, bars, snack bars and clubs can open until 2am from Monday if their licence allows it, as more COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Sea transport will also be able to operate at 65% capacity, while waterparks will reopen their doors.

The measures were announced on Friday by the Health Ministry and will come into effect on Monday 28 June.

Restrictions will also be lifted on fitness classes and contact sport for children under-17, allowing both activities to be held under protocols determined by the health authorities.

The ministry said that from Monday, visiting hours at Mater Dei Hospital will increase. Visitors will be allowed to visit patients between 11:30am and 1pm, and between 3pm and 8pm.

Face masks

As from Wednesday, 1 July, fully-vaccinated people will be able to take off their mask in open public places. Any two fully-vaccinated people together can be without their mask in public.

Masks will have to be worn in groups of three or more.

The ministry said that children below 12 can remain without a mask as long as they are accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

Other restrictions such as gatherings of six in public and six households inside remain in force and masks will still have to be worn inside.