Labour MP calls on her government to legislate for embryo genetic testing

Rosianne Cutajar has called on her government to legislate for prenatal genetic diagnosis to increase the chance of people with hereditary diseases to have healthy babies.

The Labour MP applauded the wide-ranging changes to the in-vitro fertilisation law in 2018 but insisted there was still more to do.

“PGD is used as part of the IVF process so that people who have problems conceiving because of some genetic disorder or cannot have a healthy baby will be given a better chance. We have to do justice with every person that has infertility problems,” Cutajar said in parliament on Wednesday during the debate on the financial estimates for the Embryo Protection Authority.

The 2018 amendments had liberalised the otherwise restrictive IVF law but PGD was not included.

Although the IVF law does allow diagnosis to be done on embryos, it prevents embryos from being discarded or given up for scientific research. The law also makes it incumbent on prospective parents to use all frozen embryos before undergoing another treatment cycle.

These restrictions make it impractical for PGD to be carried out.

Cutajar said the time had come for Malta to stop exporting some of its infertility problems.

“The time when everyone wants to impose their beliefs and values on others and deny them the necessary treatment has to end,” Cutajar said.

She added that the country should ensure people who want to conceive children have access to all scientific options available.

“I pushed for PGD in 2018 and I still believe it should be offered. I am proud to be part of a progressive government that has listened to science but we still have a lot to do,” she said.

Cutajar insisted that IVF and PGD are not done capriciously. “Prospective parents with a known predisposition to Huntington’s Disease either have the option not to have children or else use PGD to select the healthy embryos… which parent will want their children to suffer from their own genetic conditions?”

Cutajar said that she understood the ethical considerations that accompany PGD but insisted these should not be used as an excuse to do nothing.

“I understand that there are ethical considerations but shall we remain hidden behind these or will we do all that is possible to enable these people to become parents. It hurts me to hear people say if they want PGD they do so abroad but most of all, these comments hurt the individuals who are suffering from infertility issues,” she said.

Cutajar also mentioned surrogacy as another solution for some people and which should be allowed at law.

In 2018, surrogacy was part of the original package put forward by government but eventually removed following an outcry. At the time, government said it will present separate legislation on surrogacy to allow for a more focussed debate on the ethically charged subject.

“There are women who are born without a uterus… we need to offer these a solution.

Surrogacy is a difficult subject… but we have to discuss these matters,” Cutajar said.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has said that government will put forward new changes to the IVF law to enable new services. However, he has been coy on what the changes will be despite having floated the idea of legislating for PGD back in April.

