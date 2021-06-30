New isolation unit seeks to prepare Malta for highly infectious diseases

A high degree isolation unit at Mater Dei Hospital with just two beds was inaugurated on Wednesday by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Fearne said the isolation unit worth €1.5 million would isolate and care for patients who contract a highly infectious disease.

“The unit will prepare Malta to deal with highly infectious diseases when they arrive at our shores,” Fearne said.

The health minister said the unit was isolated and cut off from the hospital.

He said that just because there was the COVID-19 pandemic, it did not mean there aren’t other problems in the world. “We would not be doing our job if we did not evaluate every aspect and look ahead,” he said.

Fearne said the unit would not just care for patients with the disease but also ensure the safety of staff members and other patients at the hospital.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that the unit was part of a €1.5 million investment.

“We want to see our country fully prepared. Thus it was of strategic importance to invest in such a unit,” Zrinzo Azzopardi said

“Recently, we have found out more about certain infections, referred to as emerging infections which are highly contagious and associated with many deaths. Therefore, this unit is fundamental,” Head of Mater Dei’s Infectious Diseases Division Charles Mallia Azzopardi said.