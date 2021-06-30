Neil Agius to complete record-breaking swim in Xlendi this evening

Swimmer Neil Agius will be completing his world record-breaking 130km swim between Linosa and Malta on Wednesday night.

Agius is expected to make landfall in Xlendi between 8pm and 9pm.

The original starting-point, Tunisia, was changed because of bad weather conditions which prevented the crew from leaving the original location.

Although the swim will not be following the original route, it will still be a record-breaking one since the current world record of longest continuous, unassisted, current-neutral swim along a single segment stands at 124.4km.

He is being assisted by 32 crew members on five sailing boats and two rhibs.

Agius hit the 100-km mark earlier on Wednesday, with his team reporting that he was well on his way to breaking the world record.

Wave of Change are encouraging the public to help by taking part in the Double the Wave Challenge, to collectively pick up 1 million pieces of plastic that would eventually end up in the sea.

For people to participate they have to pick up six pieces of plastic anytime, any place, and snap a photo of the plastic collected, tag #DoubletheWave and @waveofchangemalt, and nominate six people to join in.

“Please make sure you throw the plastic away in a recycling bin,” Agius said. “We would also like to see people keeping healthy and fit so we recommend that physical activity remains part of your daily routine. Picking up plastic when walking the dog or just returning from your car to your home is also an easy way to keep fit whilst caring for our environment.”

Keep track of the Neil Agius swim here (only viewable on PC and laptops), or for mobile devices download the YB Races app.

READ ALSO: Neil Agius sets out on 130km record-breaking swim from Linosa to Malta