Air Malta lands on Libyan soil for first time since 2014

An Air Malta flight landed on Libyan soil yesterday morning, having last flown to Tripoli back in 2014.

On board the flight was a Maltese delegation led by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and Air Malta's Executive Chairperson David Curmi.

With aviation safety experts from both countries, the delegation discussed a possible resumption of scheduled flight services between Malta and Libya.

"Seeing the Air Malta plan on Libyan soil in years is certainly a positive sign," Caruana said following the one-day visit. "We must continue working together to see progress in aviation."

Caruana commented on Malta and Libya's friendly relations over the years, adding that the two countries have supported each other on many fronts over the past decades.

On the airline's part, Curmi said that the resuption of scheduled services between Malta and Tripoli is an important step for Air Malta.

"Libya was always a very important market for the Airline, and we are happy to have had the opportunity to discuss commercial operations tot he country with our Libyan counterparts," he added.

Curmi stated that the airline is eager to resume services subject to careful assessments to allow for safe and viable comercial operation.

Air Malta operated its last scheduled service to Tripoli International Airport in July 2014, with flights to Benghazi suspended following the closure of the airport in May of that year.