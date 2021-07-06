After Mdina deal, Rosianne Cutajar investigated for tax evasion since February

An investigation into tax evasion and the role Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar played in brokering a property deal in Minda for Yorgen Fenech has been ongoing since February, the Times of Malta has reported.

The Tax Compliance Unit started an audit and an investigation soon after the multi-million property deal was exposed back in December 2020.

The investigation includes Cutajar, as well as Charles Farrugia, an associate of hers. Farrugia, known as it-Tikka, also acted as a broker for the property deal, from which he was paid commission in cash.

Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech and the seller of the property, Joseph Camilleri, are also featured in the tax probe.

Inland Revenue Commissioner Marvin Gaerty has reportedly requested his staff look into the allegations that Cutajar received some €46,000 in cash for her role in the property deal.

On Monday, Cutajar’s resignation as parliamentary secretary for reforms became permanent. She resigned in February.

“Prime Minister Robert Abela today communicated with the Honorable Cutajar his decision to keep this resignation in force,” the statement released on Monday said.

On Sunday, MaltaToday reported that Cutajar was informed by the Prime Minister of his decision at a meeting at Castille. In a report of over 200 pages, one of the longest ever penned by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, George Hyzler found overwhelming evidence of a breach of ethics by Cutajar.