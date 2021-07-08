572 migrants, including two children with disabilities, stranded between Malta and Sicily

Nearly 600 migrants, including 183 minors, are currently on board the Ocean Viking following six rescue operations in the Maltese and Libyan search and rescue regions (SRRs) last week.

"The situation onboard the Ocean Viking is worsening by the hour," Luisa Albera from SOS Mediterranee said in a statement. "Yesterday evening, a man in acute psychological distress jumped overboard."

The man explained that he could have held on if he knew when the disembarkation would take place, but he "could not take the uncertainty anymore".

This evening, a man jumped overboard the #OceanViking. Our team recovered him and he is now out of danger. He was rescued one week ago from a wooden boat in distress.



He said “if I knew when we would disembark, I could hold on. But I cannot take this uncertainty anymore". pic.twitter.com/GGK9qH4etk — SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) July 7, 2021

"We are calling upon the EU to now at least coordinate for the disembarkation of 572 survivors, currently aboard our ship, in a Place of Safety," she said.

The Ocean Viking's largest rescue took place between Sunday and Monday. In the pitch black of the night, the SOS Mediterranee rescue team found a wooden boat previously spotted by Pilotes Volontaires' Colibri 2 aircraft.

369 men, women and children were crammed on a large wooden boat at risk of capsizing.

SOS Mediterranee said that such large wooden boats launched from the coast of Libya had not been encountered by its teams in several years.

#OceanViking just rescued 71 people from a severely overcrowded wooden boat in Maltese SRR. It had fled #Libya 3 days ago. With no food & water left, many were exhausted: 4 persons had to be evacuated by stretcher. @SOSMedIntl team is now taking care of 203 people incl. 67 minors pic.twitter.com/1S59XvSOSb — SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) July 4, 2021

In another operation on Sunday night, a woman had to be carried on a stretcher to be evacuated from the dinghy onto the Ocean Viking.

And in a rescue operation earlier on Sunday, which saw the rescue of 71 persons from another overcrowded wooden boat, four persons had to be carried onboard via stretcher.

A fourth rescue was performed on Monday, during which 67 people were evacuated from an overcrowded wooden boat in high risk of capsizing in the Maltese SRR. Among them were four women travelling alone, one child and 20 unaccompanied minors.

Over the past days, the SOS Mediterranee medical team said that they treated cases of fuel burns, sun burns, dehydration and extreme exhaustion due to such dire journeys at sea.

Furthermore, two survivors, both part of the 183 minors onboard have a disability. One of them, partially paralysed, was found onboard a wooden boat along with his wheelchair.

Some of the survivors recounted to the team onboard scenes of violence faced in Libya. One woman, a 36-year-old from Cameroon, said that she managed to escape a detention centre with her daughter at 3am on Saturday morning.

"We had spent eight months there. The militias treated us like rubbish, like merchandise. They are raping us," she said.

Another woman, a 23-year-old Beninese, also opened up about repeated physical and sexual abuse. "I have been tortured since January. I was beaten until my leg was broken. They are raping everyone. I have spent four days without eating, without drinking."

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IMO), 723 people died or went missing in the central Mediterranean so far this year. Several deadly shipwrecks were reported over the last few days alone.