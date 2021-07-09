Rising COVID cases: Don't point fingers at us, arts lobby says

Following a spike in COVID cases, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) is warning the public not to point fingers at the sector, instead arguing that illegal and uncontrolled activity is threatening the safe reopening of the industry.

In a Facebook post published on Friday, the MEIA pointed out that controlled events, including controlled mass gatherings, cannot take place as of yet, rendering arguments against the sector's reopening as "unfounded".

"Stand up controlled events [...] still cannot take place, so pointing fingers at parts of our sector, that is technically still shut down, was and still is unfounded," the post reads.

Alternatively, the MEIA said that it is illegal and uncontrolled activity that poses a threat to the industry's reopening.

It reiterated the stance that border control remains a determining factor to stop imported cases and avoid the spread within the local community.

"Both have been flagged numerous times. MEIA will ensure that the safe reopening of the industry will not be demonised any further."

The MEIA's statement follows an earlier assertion by the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) that urgent restrictions on parties and mass events are necessary to stop a new wave of cases from overwhelming the health sector.

