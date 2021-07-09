Social accommodation ministry launches study on people making use of social housing

The Social Accommodation ministry has launched a study on the establishment of a care plan for people in need of social accommodation.

The study, titled ‘The next step in Housing Profiling’, will be using the profiling exercise published earlier this year to come up with a number of plans designed to assist applicants with different needs who have pending applications for alternative accommodation.

These plans will help applicants improve their quality of life and standard of living, since providing alternative accommodation alone is usually not enough.

Minister Roderick Galdes said housing applicants and social housing beneficiaries should be offered a comprehensive plan that provides peace of mind, attention and access to services, while addressing key challenges which led to seek alternative accommodation.

“At this stage, along with the provision of adequate accommodation which is the basic and crucial need for applicants and their family who turn towards the Housing Authority for help, we want to offer all possible tools to the individual to help strengthen their position and move forwards. This study will give us a varied but specialised framework to address the various challenges leading families to resort to social housing”, Galdes said.

Faculty for Social Wellbeing Dean Andrew Azzopardi said the study will help in further empowering people making use of alternative housing.

“Housing is a basic and essential need for man and as the Faculty for Social Wellbeing it is a privilege that we are taking part in this aspect of social policy, because as a faculty we must contribute to the empowerment of our communities,” he said.