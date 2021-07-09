Spaniard with 1.2kg of cannabis in suitcase foiled by airport scanner

Customs have seized 1.2 kilos of cannabis on a traveller arriving from Madrid.

It said in a statement that during routine passenger screenings on a Madrid flight, a piece of luggage was flagged as suspicious after passing through the x-ray scanner.

A physical inspection revealed a plastic bag containing 1.2kg of cannabis, which was elevated alongside 100g of a yet to be identified brown substance which appears to be cannabis resin.

The luggage belonged to a Spanish passenger claiming to be here on holiday.

The assistance of the Police Anti-Drug Squad was requested and the officials took over the case for further investigations.

The passenger was placed under arrest and will be arraigned in the coming days. The narcotics were handed over to the police.

Customs said in a matter of weeks, three kilos of cannabis from Spain, and 113 kg of khat arriving from Israel were also seized.