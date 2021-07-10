Police Commissioner appeals for calm ahead of England v Italy Euro final

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafá has appealed for calm in anticipation of the Euro2021 football final between England and Italy.

Both teams enjoy fanatical local support, divided by a long-standing rivalry, where followers of the big teams of the English and Italian leagues support their national teams in international competitions in which no Maltese national team has ever been able to qualify for.

Tomorrow there will be an increase in police numbers at predicted celebration “hotspots” said the Commissioner in an official Facebook video published this morning.

But Gafá added that "no number of officers is ever enough”, especially with COVID-related duties.

“Tomorrow we must show respect and solidarity to each other. If we are going to celebrate, we must be responsible citizens”.

One can have fun and abide by the rules and regulations in force, Gafá added.

Out of respect to those who rolled up their sleeves and helped in the pandemic he urged “responsible enjoyment” of the footballing spectacle.

“Police have family too, waiting for them to return home,” reminded the Commissioner.

In an English language message directed at visitors to the island, he said that the police were urging everyone to act responsibly in line with rules and regulations in place, warning that a police presence would be increased in hotspots.

In a separate, related, message this morning, Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement minister Byron Camilleri explained that in the past few months, law enforcement personnel had carried out inspections to tackle the pandemic and to protect Maltese and Gozitan residents. 20,000 fines relating to breaches of COVID-19 regulations were issued between January and June, Camilleri said, appealing to the public to “act responsibly and save a summer of employment for their fellow workers.”