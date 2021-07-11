Police union calls for caution ahead of Euro 2020 final

The Police Officers Union has called for caution ahead of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England on Sunday night.

“It is safe to say that no number of police is enough to ensure enforcement,” the statement read. “We must show respect and solidarity towards each other.”

The union also thanked “all police officers for their hard work in recent months”, which helped in curbing the spread of the virus.

If people are not cautious, the cases will rise, it warned.

On Saturday, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafá appealed for calm in anticipation of the final.

“Tomorrow we must show respect and solidarity to each other. If we are going to celebrate, we must be responsible citizens,” he said.

