Labour co-opts Jonathan Attard, former Cardona consultant and One TV anchor

The former One TV journalist and lawyer Jonathan Attard, a one-time consultant to the economy ministry of Chris Cardona, was officially co-opted to Parliament on Wednesday.

He was sworn in by the Speaker at the beginning of Wednesday’s sitting, and will be replacing MP Manuel Mallia.

Attard’s co-option was unanimously agreed by both the party’s parliamentary group and the national executive.

Mallia resigned from parliament on Tuesday, having been approved by the Public Appointments Committee as Malta’s next UK High Commissioner.

Attard is a Labour candidate for the fourth and twelvth districts.

The decision was taken by the Labour parliamentary group on Wednesday afternoon, and Attard was the only nomination.

Attard’s co-option put paid to rumours that Robert Abela might push for the co-option of other allies. Rumoured candidates were Żebbuġ mayor Malcom Paul Agius Galea, Mosta mayor Romilda Baldacchino Zarb and Gozitan surgeon Jo Etienne Abela.

Labour has so far co-opted former KNPD commissioner Oliver Scicluna in the place of former finance minister Edward Scicluna. Former MEP Miriam Dalli and former chief of staff Clyde Caruana were also co-opted to the House in the place of MP Etienne Grech and former prime minister and MP Joseph Muscat.