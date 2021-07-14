Lisa Maria Foundation says sex offenders register too cumbersome to be effective

The Lisa Maria Foundation has said that all institutions employing people should be granted better access to the Sex Offenders Register.

“Setting up this Register was necessary, even to ensure that the law-abiding citizens are safeguarded from predators. However, it is rather challenging to access, making it too onerous, costly and cumbersome for most stakeholders to utilise when carrying out due diligence before employment,” it said.

For an organisation or employer, to check whether a person’s name features on the register, they must therefore file an application before the First Hall of the Civil Court through their lawyer.

The application is sent to the Attorney General who has to reply to the request. Subsequently, the judge then decides whether permission should be granted to the Court Registrar to check the register for the names submitted and to inform the applicants of the outcome of the search.

“This lengthy process is inefficient especially when the recruitment of professionals needs to be confirmed at short notice,” the foundation said. “The law must change to safeguard the interests of children and young people.”

The foundation said the register is too cumbersome to be effective. “The protection of children and young people must be top most priority.”