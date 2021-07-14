Non-vaccinated travellers will need to pay at least €1,400 for quarantine hotel

The Malta Tourism Authority has clarified that anyone arriving to Malta without a valid vaccine certificate, will be subject to a two-week quarantine.

Malta is only accepting vaccination certificates for the four EMA-approved vaccines.

It said travellers will be subject to a mandatory quarantine in a hotel, which will come at a cost of €1,400 per room.

The statement comes after government published the legal notice on travelling to Malta on Tuesday evening. The legal notice came into force on Wednesday.

Government’s position was amended, with Health Minister Chris Fearne originally saying that only people with a recognised vaccine certificate will be allowed to travel to Malta.

Children aged between 5 and 12 will need to present a negative PCR test. Children under 5 will be exempt from this obligation.

The new rules also clarify that unvaccinated travellers arriving from amber listed countries, which includes the EU, must submit themselves to quarantine. The amber list includes the United Kingdom and EU countries.

Persons who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons and persons between the ages of five to eleven years, both ages included, shall not be required to be in possession of a vaccination certificate upon their arrival in Malta from any of the countries listed, so long as upon their arrival in Malta they are in possession of a negative PCR test.

Persons who are residents in Malta and were expected to return to Malta from listed countries will not need to present a vaccine certificate as long as they are in possession of a negative PCR test up to 72 hours before their arrival.