School of math: Labour candidate gives free private lessons at party clubs

Did your child fail their year 6 mathematics exam? The Labour candidate for the third district Audrey Demicoli, has the solution.

In a post on her Facebook page, the Infrastructure Malta official posted an advert for free private benchmark math lessons for Year 6 and Form 1 students.

Demicoli, formerly Testaferrata de Noto, made headlines in 2014 after describing traffic problems as being a “perception” in a TV appearance, a catchphrase that gained currency when mocking Malta’s traffic problems. She was then a Transport Malta official. She has since been transferred to Infrastructure Malta

Demicoli's lessons will be held every Tuesday and Saturday starting end-July, at the Labour Party clubs in Marsascala, Marsaxlokk and Zejtun, the same localities she will be contesting the upcoming general election.

But some comments on the Facebook post called her out, insisting it was an insult to teachers. “I thought teachers needed a warrant.”

“I understand that this is voluntary work for free, but this is an offence to teachers who studied,” a comment read. “Even I, who teaches secondary school students, would not teach primary students, because I do not feel prepared in the pedagogy of how to teach young children.”