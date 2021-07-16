Malta Chamber: Nationwide masterplan needed for country to achieve sustainability goals on vehicle electrification

The Malta Chamber has insisted a nationwide masterplan is needed for the country to achieve its sustainability goals on electrification of its vehicle fleet in a timely and ambitious manner.

“Such a needed masterplan would extend to all sectors of the economy which would be affected by this change, and must therefore be underpinned by extensive stakeholder engagement,” it said.

The chamber urged government to hit the ground running in preparing for this transition.

“Aside from planning for charging infrastructure, which may in part be paired with adequate parking, The Malta Chamber is bringing to Government’s attention the need to train people for the maintenance and repairs of electric vehicles, amongst other key skillsets,” it said.

It said the Civil Protection Department must “likewise be equipped, upskilled and given the proper know-how to be able to intervene in accidents involving electric vehicles”.

It said the far-reaching impact of the electrification of the vehicle fleet will require extensive communication and information dissemination from government to stakeholders and society at large.

“While the path ahead will present many challenges, the electrification of the vehicle fleet offers increased quality of life, cleaner air and new economic opportunities,” the chamber said. “Handled correctly, it will position Malta as a pioneer and a leader.”