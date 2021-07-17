Labour candidate’s free private maths lessons ‘an insult to the teaching profession’ - UPE

Labour candidate Audrey Demicoli’s intention to give free private maths lessons to Grade 6 students at Labour Party clubs in Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk and Zejtun has been branded as an “an insult to the teaching profession” by the Union of Professional Educators (UPE)

In a statement Saturday morning, the UPE said it was “appalled by her recent Facebook post” and labelled it “an affront to all professional educators.

“What does it take to become a professional teacher? Not much, according to Audrey Demicoli, who is an Infrastructure Malta official and a PL candidate for the third electoral district.”

The UPE said it could nit cannot understand why Demicoli has assumed the role of a 'teacher' without being in possession of a teacher’s warrant.

“The mentality and image that Ms Demicoli has promoted among the general public is that anyone can be a professional teacher. That is a perception that is completely misleading and poses a threat to the educational sector.”

The UPE, holding no punches, added, “Common sense tells us that if you know how to use a tape measure, that does not make you an architect; if you engage in an argument, that does not allow you to call yourself a lawyer and advertise legal services.

“A teacher, like other members of the professions, dedicates years of training at the University of Malta, followed by ongoing training that has keep them updated with the latest methods. “

The UPE questioned whether Ms Demicoli should carry on pretending to be a teacher, and demanded action: “With the interests of not just our members but all teachers in Malta holding a warrant, it is the UPE’s responsibility to ensure that the Education Minister Justyne Caruana and the Council of Teaching Profession take the necessary steps to stop such abusive practices.

“The Union also calls on the Labour Party to instruct Ms Demicoli to cease immediately her activities in this field.”

