Malta to recognise US CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from Monday

Authorities at the Health and Tourism Ministries are proceeding with technical arrangements for the verification of the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, they said in a joint statement Saturday morning.

As from Monday 19 July, the ministries said, Malta will begin recognising the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with an EMA-approved vaccine (full course and 14 days post last dose) as a valid vaccination certificate.

As from 1 August, the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will need to be verified through a specific app to be acceptable as a valid vaccination certificate.

They said that details on this verification app will be issued in the coming days.