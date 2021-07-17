Malta to recognise US CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from Monday
Details on a verification app for the US CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will be made available issued in the coming days
Authorities at the Health and Tourism Ministries are proceeding with technical arrangements for the verification of the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, they said in a joint statement Saturday morning.
As from Monday 19 July, the ministries said, Malta will begin recognising the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with an EMA-approved vaccine (full course and 14 days post last dose) as a valid vaccination certificate.
As from 1 August, the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will need to be verified through a specific app to be acceptable as a valid vaccination certificate.
They said that details on this verification app will be issued in the coming days.