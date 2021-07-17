menu

Malta to recognise US CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from Monday

Details on a verification app for the US CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will be made available issued in the coming days

17 July 2021, 10:05am
by David Lindsay

Authorities at the Health and Tourism Ministries are proceeding with technical arrangements for the verification of the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, they said in a joint statement Saturday morning.

 As from Monday 19 July, the ministries said, Malta will begin recognising the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with an EMA-approved vaccine (full course and 14 days post last dose) as a valid vaccination certificate.

As from 1 August, the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will need to be verified through a specific app to be acceptable as a valid vaccination certificate.

They said that details on this verification app will be issued in the coming days.

David Lindsay is a European affairs correspondent. He has held editorial positions at the ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.