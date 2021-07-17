€500,000 regeneration project for unused part of Santa Luċija’s Garden of Serenity

Santa Luċija’s Garden of Serenity is to see a €500,000 regeneration project that will include Greek theatre and a pond incorporating the Chinese principles of feng shui.

Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli unveiled the project yesterday in the locality hard-hit by recent roads works and tree-cutting controversies.

Parks Malta will be regenerating an unused part of Sta Luċija’s Garden of Serenity for general relaxation, socialising and physical activity.

“With an investment of half a million euro, we are regenerating an abandoned site to offer families, children, youths and the elderly a space to unwind,” Dalli said.

The project’s designs are inspired by the Chinese principles of feng shui. The top and bottom pathways will be joined together to showcase the life cycle: birth, youth, middle age and elderly age. All architectural and playground structures will be designed to reflect this same cycle, connecting humans with nature and creating a positive energy.

Parks Malta Director General Adrian Attard explained how, “The Garden of Serenity is considered a jewel by the Santa Luċija residents. The process to carry out the works has kickstarted and we look forward to finalising the project by 2022.”

On her part, Santa Luċija Mayor Charmaine St John thanked Dalli and Parks Malta for the investment, commenting, “We consider Santa Luċija as one of the green lungs of the south of Malta. This investment will continue to enhance the Garden of Serenity while also embellishing Ġnien l-Iskultura.

“This has been my wish since becoming mayor.”

Also on hand for the press conference was Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai and other Santa Luċija Council members.