First Lady discharged from hospital safe and sound with a clean bill of health

First Lady Miriam Vella, wife of President George Vella, has been discharged from Mater Dei Hospital safe and sound and with a clean bill of health.

A statement released by the Office of the President on Saturday afternoon confirmed she had been discharged from Mater Dei Hospital on the afternoon after having been admitted for observation last Tuesday.

Tests showed she was suffering from pneumonia.

The President and Mrs Vella extend their thanks to the consultants, doctors and nurses as well as to all the staff of Mater Dei Hospital for their dedication and support.