PN mum on Chris Peregin’s wage as party employees raise concerns

The Nationalist Party is mum on the wage packet it has offered Lovin Malta founder Christian Peregin after he was roped in as chief strategist.

Peregin has initiated the process to shed his shareholding in Lovin Malta, the media company he set up in 2016.

Asked what wage will Peregin be receiving from the party, and whether this will be financed by the party or private donors, a PN spokesperson said: “These matters are of a confidential nature.”

Peregin’s engagement has caused consternation among PN employees, who had to shoulder the brunt of cost cutting as a result of the party’s financial difficulties over the past years.

This newspaper is also informed that PN media employees were concerned their jobs could be on the line when they learnt of Peregin’s employment.

The concerns were prompted by Peregin’s campaign at Lovin Malta against the political party media, which culminated in a constitutional case that is still ongoing.

It remains unclear what interest Peregin will continue to have in the court case, now that he is involved with a political party that owns a TV and radio station.

Peregin was roped in by party leader Bernard Grech as chief strategist in the run-up to the general election, which is expected anytime in the next 11 months.

Grech had to meet party employees himself to allay their fears.

A spokesperson for the party said the PN recognised the need to attract voters beyond its core, when asked what role Peregin will play.

“The party it is welcoming anyone with good will and talent in its ranks. Mr Peregin will be taking a leading role in the shaping and deployment of PN strategies to reach out to new voters with a view to becoming once again the natural choice of the majority of Maltese people,” the spokesperson said.