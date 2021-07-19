Malta goes red on COVID map released by European agency as cases continue to surge

Rising COVID-19 cases in Malta see the country join the red list in the weekly map released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Malta joined the red list in the latest review of data carried out by the ECDC last Thursday. The colour-coded map takes into account the 14-day moving average, the testing rate and test positivity. The latest map is based on data that was current until last week, which means that Malta is unlikely to get off the red list quickly given the rising number of cases over the past seven days.

The ECDC map is published by the agency to help European countries determine travel arrangements and restrictions. It has no immediate impact on conditions for travel, which remain the sole prerogative of individual member states and which are amended on a weekly basis.

Countries turn red if the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 75 to 200 and the test positivity rate of tests for coronavirus infection is 4% or more. However, countries can also turn red if the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is more than 200 but less than 500.

The colour-code (green, orange, red, deep red) progressively indicates a worsening situation in the country.

Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and some regions in Denmark and Greece are also on the red list like Malta. Cyprus is the only EU country on the dark red list.

Malta has had a successful vaccination drive with 81% of adults fully vaccinated. However, in line with the rest of Europe, the island is also experiencing a sudden surge in COVID infections.