Malta now accepting COVID vaccine certificates of Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey and Guernsey

COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by Serbia and the British dependencies of Gibraltar, Guernsey and Jersey are now recognised by Malta as long as the vaccines are those approved by the European Medicines Authority

21 July 2021, 1:23pm
by Kurt Sansone
COVID-19 vaccine digital certificates issued by Serbia and British dependencies in Europe are now recognised by the Maltese health authorities for entry into the island.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the health and tourism ministries said that from 21 July,  Malta will officially recognise the digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates of Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey, and Guernsey.

However, the vaccines recognised by Malta are those approved by the European Medicines Authority – Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, Moderna and Johnsson and Johnsson – and only after 14 days from the second dose or the single jab of J&J.

Malta is recognising the digital vaccine certificates of the EU, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the US record card.

As from 1 August 2021, the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will need to be verified through a specific app to be acceptable as a valid vaccination certificate.

