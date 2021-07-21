Malta now accepting COVID vaccine certificates of Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey and Guernsey

COVID-19 vaccine digital certificates issued by Serbia and British dependencies in Europe are now recognised by the Maltese health authorities for entry into the island.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the health and tourism ministries said that from 21 July, Malta will officially recognise the digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates of Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey, and Guernsey.

However, the vaccines recognised by Malta are those approved by the European Medicines Authority – Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, Moderna and Johnsson and Johnsson – and only after 14 days from the second dose or the single jab of J&J.

Malta is recognising the digital vaccine certificates of the EU, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the US record card.

As from 1 August 2021, the United States CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will need to be verified through a specific app to be acceptable as a valid vaccination certificate.